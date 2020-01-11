Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Target Price for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 11,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $224.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

