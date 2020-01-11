Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

AMK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 62,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,029. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

