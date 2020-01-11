Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. TETRA Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

TTI stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

