Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Brink’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Brink’s by 971.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $10,165,000.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.35. 334,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,546. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $96.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

