Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $94.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 395,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

