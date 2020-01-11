Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $86.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

AGM stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

