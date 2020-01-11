Zacks: FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FRONTEO an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of FTEO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. FRONTEO has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

