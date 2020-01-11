Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Hold

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,457. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

