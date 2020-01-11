Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STKL. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Huckins bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 332,822 shares of company stock worth $782,546. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 232.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

