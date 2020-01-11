Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 333,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $81,565.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,565.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Veritone by 84.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 26.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 78.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

