Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $340.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $131,001.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $276,164 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

