Zacks Investment Research Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

EURN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 2,609,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,679. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 249.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euronav by 332.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 532,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 496,046 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.