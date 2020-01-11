Zacks Investment Research Lowers RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

Shares of RRD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

