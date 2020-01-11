Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) to Hold

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Solar Inc. is a provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The Company also offers photovoltaic installation software products and devices. Vivint Solar, Inc. is headquartered in Provo, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSLR. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE VSLR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,911. The firm has a market cap of $995.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $80,094.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,741.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $57,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,205 shares of company stock worth $6,142,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

