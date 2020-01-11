Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Shares of USPH traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $5,947,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

