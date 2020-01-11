Zacks: NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. NCI Building Systems’ rating score has declined by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NCI Building Systems an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CNR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 212,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

