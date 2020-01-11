Zap Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Zap has a total market cap of $620,079.00 and approximately $29,955.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 151.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.86 or 0.05916341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026348 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

