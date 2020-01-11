ZB One Day Volume Reaches $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

