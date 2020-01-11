Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $32.63 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $32.63 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00043520 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Indodax. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,126.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01797313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.03304692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00629740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00785504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00070440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00440819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,418 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Cryptopia, Indodax, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

