ZelCash Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00688716 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00198848 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004642 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078462 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001682 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.