ZeuxCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,438.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $817,602.00 and $32,438.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.57 or 0.05849676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

