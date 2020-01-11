ZMINE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market cap of $196,927.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00328610 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002744 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.