-$0.02 EPS Expected for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILV. B. Riley began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

NASDAQ SILV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 617,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

