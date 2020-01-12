-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.40). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

RIG opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Transocean by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 36,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Transocean by 62.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 985,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 377,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 490.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $228,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

