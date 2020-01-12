$0.38 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.34. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RLJ. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,961.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 1,519,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.