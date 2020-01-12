$0.61 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 44.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 252,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,180. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

