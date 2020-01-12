$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. 92,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

