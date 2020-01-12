$0.66 EPS Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.60. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,190. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 2,650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

