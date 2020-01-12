$0.83 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 179,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 320,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,277,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

