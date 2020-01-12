$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.