$11.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 billion and the highest is $11.42 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $45.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $45.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.41 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,078,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,305,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

