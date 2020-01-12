$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ADVM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 1,286,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

