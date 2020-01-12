$66.48 Million in Sales Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post sales of $66.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Chaparral Energy posted sales of $61.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year sales of $237.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.47 million, with estimates ranging from $244.01 million to $293.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%.

CHAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

CHAP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 491,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,916. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 4.32.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

