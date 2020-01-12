$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce sales of $87.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.93 million. TrueCar posted sales of $91.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $351.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.80 million to $352.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $374.92 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $381.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 2,536,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TrueCar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TrueCar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TrueCar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

