$90.07 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $90.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.96 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $373.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.99 million to $374.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.49 million, with estimates ranging from $410.32 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $61.17. 630,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $155.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 222.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after acquiring an additional 634,121 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $4,892,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

