Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $77.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 546,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,921. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

