Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 4,407,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 747.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,275 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

