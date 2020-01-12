Aditus Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,575.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Aditus token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, Aditus has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $94,735.00 and $22,575.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01907812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00186920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00120769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aditus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

