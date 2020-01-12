AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.83.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 628,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,640. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 30.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

