Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE AMG remained flat at $$82.93 on Friday. 865,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.84.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

