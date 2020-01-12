Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

