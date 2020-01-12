Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0597

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $21.67 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BitForex, DragonEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.01952531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Binance, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, BitForex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

