Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRYY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.90. Air China has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $27.00.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 5.16%.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.