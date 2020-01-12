Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akazoo an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SONG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akazoo stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akazoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221. Akazoo has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

