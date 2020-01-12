Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

KERN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 132,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,263. Akerna has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

