Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALDX remained flat at $$6.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,437. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.