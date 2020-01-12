Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) PT Raised to $57.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. 1,282,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,229. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,527,000 after purchasing an additional 286,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,345,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,267,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,152,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,791,000 after purchasing an additional 444,342 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

