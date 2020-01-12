Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) PT Raised to $57.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Shares of LNT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. 1,282,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,229. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $55.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,527,000 after purchasing an additional 286,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,345,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,267,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,152,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,791,000 after purchasing an additional 444,342 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.