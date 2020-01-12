Alpha Coin (APC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,408.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $12,309.00 and approximately $19,408.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000552 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

