Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,169.74.

AMZN opened at $1,883.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,806.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,818.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

