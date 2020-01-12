Ambrosus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $350,660.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $350,660.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, Kucoin and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, RightBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

